Want to vote in Alabama’s May 24 primary? Today’s the last day to register

If you’re not already registered to vote in Alabama and want to participate in the May 24 primary elections, today’s the last day you can register and vote in that race.

Alabamians don’t declare a political party affiliation during voter registration, so if you’re still on the fence over which ballot you want, don’t fret. Voters tell their poll workers which ballot they want in the primaries.

You can register to vote online in Alabama right here. Online registrants must have a valid Alabama driver’s license or valid Alabama non-driver’s identification card.

All voters must present valid photo identification when voting in person or with an absentee ballot.

The Primary Election is May 24. If a runoff is required, it will be June 21. The General Election is Nov. 8.

Need more information about elections in Alabama? Click right here.