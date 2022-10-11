Want to tailgate with style? Do what these folks did

coaches corner

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Daniel Francis

TUSCALOOSA – Coaches Corner RV Park celebrated the day before the big game in style. People gathered together for hamburgers and hot dogs. They also had a potluck, with side dishes likes potato salad.

The Bama fans sat in their lawn chairs as they enjoyed some live music, performed by Modern Moonshine.

People were happy to come together as a community. They shared stories and talked about what the final score of the game would be. Shouts of “Roll Tide” could be heard throughout the RV Park.

Craig Keller told us he’s been coming to Coaches Corner for years. He shared his favorite part of coming to the RV park.

He said “Just getting together. These are really serious Alabama fans cause we are RVing. We came out yesterday. Other people have been here before us. They stay for the week for the really big games. It’s just a big Alabama family.”

When asked what he was most excited to do with the RV Park community, Keller said “I’m ready to watch the University of Alabama kick some Aggie tail ROLL TIDE.”