Want to make a child’s day? Children’s of Alabama wants Halloween cards

pumpkin, halloween

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham is hoping to make a memorable Halloween for children in the hospital, and you can help.

The hospital is seeking Halloween cards from residents, which it will hand out to the children in the hospital’s care on Halloween.

Want to make a card?

To send these children a greeting card, visit give.childrensal.org. There, you can choose from three designs and personalize the perfect greeting. Hospital staff will print the cards and give one to every child Oct. 31.

Because hospital visits are limited, cards and similar activities help bring happiness to children who don’t get much outside interaction. Children’s has strict rules on donations: It cannot accept in-person donations, food or candy, stuffed animals, toys that depict violence, religious items, crocheted knit items or homemade or gently used items.

To donate and for more information, click here.