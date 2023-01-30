Want to help Selma? Tuscaloosa taking up donations through Feb. 3

Fallen trees are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The city of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for residents in Selma impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado.

Donations can be dropped off through Friday, Feb. 3, at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue fire station.

Most-needed supplies include:

Nonperishable food

Toiletries

Diapers for babies and adults

Other supplies needed include:

Bottled water

Feminine hygiene products

First aid supplies

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Work gloves

Heavy duty trash bags

“Just as cities and towns from all over Alabama came together to support Tuscaloosa in the aftermath of the devastating April 27, 2011, tornado, the city of Tuscaloosa will support the city of Selma on their road to recovery,” Mayor Walt Maddox said in a statement. “This donation drive will help to fulfill immediate need for the people who lost so much in the storm, and we’re here to continue to assist the leaders of Selma as they begin to rebuild.”

If you’re interested in making a financial donation toward Selma’s recovery, you can do so through the Black Belt Community Foundation right here.