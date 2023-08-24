Want to be the next Miss UA? You won’t want to miss this Sunday meeting

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter JayciLynn Conger

Are you a female college student? Have you thought about becoming the next Miss University of Alabama? Well, then this is for you!

The 2023 Miss University of Alabama contest is a local preliminary competition to the Miss Alabama and Miss America competitions, sponsored by the UA Alumni Association.

“The Miss America organization has a tradition of empowering young women to achieve their personal and professional goals,” Director of Miss University of Alabama, Carol Wright, said. The program offers a full tuition scholarship, as well as book scholarships, to the winner. They have also been able to give some scholarship money to the runner ups in past years.

The program is limited to 25 contestants each year. Please note that if you are interested, you must be prepared to work hard and be super busy. If you don’t have a lot of time on your hands, this may not be for you. The requirements to compete in this program are:

Age 18-28

Female

Not married and has never been married

No children (natural or adopted)

2.5 GPA minimum

Be of good moral character

The Candidate Information Meeting will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. in the UA Alumni Hall Lobby. The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 8. If you are unable to attend this meeting or need additional information, contact Carol Wright at cwwright4@comcast.net.

The current Miss UA is senior Ibby Dickson. Dickson is a passionate advocate for better opportunities for Alabama’s youth. She created a campaign called “Mentoring Matters” that is meant to empower all youth in Alabama and provide mentors for them. She has also raised $26,000 for youth development programs, as well as created partnerships with organizations such as VOICES For Alabama’s Children, David Matthews Center for Civic Life, and more.