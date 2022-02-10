Want free trees? Tuscaloosa has you covered Feb. 26

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Looking to spruce up your yard this spring? The city of Tuscaloosa is partnering with the Alabama Power Service Organization and will give out 350 container tree saplings at the Tuscaloosa River Market on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The giveaway event is being held in honor of Arbor Week and begins at 8 a.m. They’ll be there until the trees are gone.

Saplings will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, and there’s a limit of two saplings per family.

Tree varieties include apple, dogwood, holly, mulberry, oak, plum and more.

Because of the expected high demand, attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

If you’d like to give gardening a go but have no idea where to begin, there will be arborists on-site who can help you learn about planting your trees and where to best put them.