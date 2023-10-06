Want college money? Veterans of Foreign Wars has scholarships available, and competition is nonexistent

Courtesy of JD Zasa

By WVUA 23 News Reporter JD Zasa

We all know how expensive college is. So how would you like your child to get a scholarship?

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6022 is offering multiple scholarships worth thousands of dollars to help young people achieve their dreams.

The only issue is that there are zero applicants… And the deadline is at the end of the month.

The scholarships offered are the Voice of Democracy, Patriots’ Pen Essay, Teacher of the Year and Scout of the Year.

Walter Turner, who is the Commander of Post 6022 and a United States Navy Veteran from 1973-1998, said he’s confused about the lack of applications.

“I’ve called schools and I have called scout units and talked to them and put that out there,” Turner said. “In the past it’s been all been very little response and I don’t know why. It’s just amazing to me that we do not have the response for that.”

If you would like to learn more or apply for a scholarship, click the links below.