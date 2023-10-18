Wanna work in auto manufacturing? There are scholarships available for you
By WVUA23 digital reporter Josie Wahl
Alabama community college students who are interested in pursuing a career in automotive manufacturing can get a little financial help thanks to a partnership between the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association and the Alabama Community College System.
In all, 70 scholarships worth $4,000 are available, and that money can be used for fall, spring or summer 2024 tuition or program books and fees.
Applicants within the following programs are eligible:
- Mechatronics
- Automated Manufacturing Technology
- Industrial Electronics Technology
- Industrial Maintenance Technology
- Manufacturing Technology
- Machining/Machine Tool/CNC
- Automotive Service Technology
- Engineering Technology.
Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa offers many of these courses.
Interested high school seniors, residents interested in attending college or current college students who have at least a 2.5 GPA are eligible for the scholarships.
The application deadline is Nov. 14.
If you’re interested, you can learn more or apply right here.