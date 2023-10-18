Wanna work in auto manufacturing? There are scholarships available for you

WVUA 23 Digital,
Aama News Release
Photo courtesy of Alabama a Automotive Manufacturers Association

By WVUA23 digital reporter Josie Wahl

Alabama community college students who are interested in pursuing a career in automotive manufacturing can get a little financial help thanks to a partnership between the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association and the Alabama Community College System.

In all, 70 scholarships worth $4,000 are available, and that money can be used for fall, spring or summer 2024 tuition or program books and fees.

Applicants within the following programs are eligible:

  • Mechatronics
  • Automated Manufacturing Technology
  • Industrial Electronics Technology
  • Industrial Maintenance Technology
  • Manufacturing Technology
  • Machining/Machine Tool/CNC
  • Automotive Service Technology
  • Engineering Technology.

Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa offers many of these courses.

Interested high school seniors, residents interested in attending college or current college students who have at least a 2.5 GPA are eligible for the scholarships.

The application deadline is Nov. 14.

If you’re interested, you can learn more or apply right here.

Categories: Alabama News, Local News
Tags: ,

Related