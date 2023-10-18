Wanna work in auto manufacturing? There are scholarships available for you

Photo courtesy of Alabama a Automotive Manufacturers Association

By WVUA23 digital reporter Josie Wahl

Alabama community college students who are interested in pursuing a career in automotive manufacturing can get a little financial help thanks to a partnership between the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association and the Alabama Community College System.

In all, 70 scholarships worth $4,000 are available, and that money can be used for fall, spring or summer 2024 tuition or program books and fees.

Applicants within the following programs are eligible:

Mechatronics

Automated Manufacturing Technology

Industrial Electronics Technology

Industrial Maintenance Technology

Manufacturing Technology

Machining/Machine Tool/CNC

Automotive Service Technology

Engineering Technology.

Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa offers many of these courses.

Interested high school seniors, residents interested in attending college or current college students who have at least a 2.5 GPA are eligible for the scholarships.

The application deadline is Nov. 14.

If you’re interested, you can learn more or apply right here.