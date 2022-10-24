Wanna vote Nov. 8? Today’s the last day to register

vote, voting

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

TUSCALOOSA – Candidates on both sides of the ticket have been putting the finishing touches on their campaign before Election Day on Nov. 8.

Organizations such as the Alabama Democratic Conference hosted events to allow candidates to meet their communities, inform voters of deadlines, and help people register to vote.

“We need our youth to come out, and we need our youth to not only be registered to vote, but we need them to actually come out and vote,” said Donna Foster, Tuscaloosa County ADC Chair.

Voter turnout in Alabama is at one of its lowest points in 35 years, Foster said.

“We want to make sure that our community is knowledgeable and that they are aware of these deadlines,” she said. “Because some folks don’t know and some folks that are registered to vote aren’t voting. So this rally is to motivate folks, to get them to be fired up and ready to vote.”

Several candidates made an appearance at the rally, including gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers and U.S. Senate candidate Will Boyd.

“Every vote counts,” Boyd said. “There’s nothing more fundamentally important than for people’s voices to be heard at the polls, and the way your voice is heard is by casting that vote.”

Boyd is running as a Democrat and is going up against GOP candidate Katie Britt in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring.

“People died for this right, this opportunity, so we need to make sure we exercise that right,” Boyd said. “We can’t just do what many people do and complain and get angry, throwing stuff at the TV when we really can take some action now.”

Applications for voter registration are due Oct. 24.

Interested in registering? You can learn more about the process or register online right here.

Need help parsing what’s on the ballot or absentee voting rules? We’ve got you covered right here.