Wanna sell marijuana in Alabama? Here’s your chance to do it legally

medical marijuana, thc

Alabama has opened its application process for medical cannabis business licenses.

If you’re interested in applying for a license in areas including medical cannabis cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter, state testing laboratory or integrated facility, now’s the time to file a Request for Business Application with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

“Since the passage of the Darren Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall Compassion Act last year, the Commission has worked diligently to lay the groundwork for the new medical cannabis industry in Alabama by developing administrative rules and regulations and by obtaining necessary software systems,” said Director John McMillan. “We are excited to see the many components of the program come together and provide not only business and career opportunities to Alabamians, but most importantly, we are one step closer to meeting the needs of thousands of residents who suffer from various medical conditions whose symptoms may be alleviated by the proper use of medical cannabis products.”

Applicants must submit a request before Oct. 17 to receive a business application form. Forms will be sent out Oct. 24, and applicants have until Dec. 30 to file.

After the commission evaluates applications, they’ll award the following:

Up to 12 cultivator licenses

Up to four processor licenses

Up to four dispensary licenses

Up to five integrated facility licenses

An unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses

Under Alabama’s program, registered certifying physicians may recommend medical cannabis to patients who have been diagnosed with:

Autism spectrum disorder

Cancer-related pain or nausea

Crohn’s Disease

Depression

Epilepsy or conditions causing seizures

HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss

Panic disorder

Parkinson’s Disease

Persistent nausea

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Sickle cell anemia

Spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury

Tourette’s Syndrome

A terminal illness

Conditions causing chronic or intractable pain

Medical cannabis products that may be recommended to patients include:

Tablets

Capsules

Tinctures

Gelatinous cubes

Gels

Oils or creams for topical use

Suppositories

Transdermal patches

Nebulizers

Liquids or oils for use in an inhaler

Items not allowed include:

Raw plant materials

Products administered by smoking or vaping

Food products such as cookies or candies

To learn more about the Alabama medical cannabis program or to file a Request for Business Application, click right here.