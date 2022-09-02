Wanna sell marijuana in Alabama? Here’s your chance to do it legally
Alabama has opened its application process for medical cannabis business licenses.
If you’re interested in applying for a license in areas including medical cannabis cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter, state testing laboratory or integrated facility, now’s the time to file a Request for Business Application with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
“Since the passage of the Darren Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall Compassion Act last year, the Commission has worked diligently to lay the groundwork for the new medical cannabis industry in Alabama by developing administrative rules and regulations and by obtaining necessary software systems,” said Director John McMillan. “We are excited to see the many components of the program come together and provide not only business and career opportunities to Alabamians, but most importantly, we are one step closer to meeting the needs of thousands of residents who suffer from various medical conditions whose symptoms may be alleviated by the proper use of medical cannabis products.”
Applicants must submit a request before Oct. 17 to receive a business application form. Forms will be sent out Oct. 24, and applicants have until Dec. 30 to file.
After the commission evaluates applications, they’ll award the following:
- Up to 12 cultivator licenses
- Up to four processor licenses
- Up to four dispensary licenses
- Up to five integrated facility licenses
- An unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses
Under Alabama’s program, registered certifying physicians may recommend medical cannabis to patients who have been diagnosed with:
- Autism spectrum disorder
- Cancer-related pain or nausea
- Crohn’s Disease
- Depression
- Epilepsy or conditions causing seizures
- HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss
- Panic disorder
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Persistent nausea
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Sickle cell anemia
- Spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury
- Tourette’s Syndrome
- A terminal illness
- Conditions causing chronic or intractable pain
Medical cannabis products that may be recommended to patients include:
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Tinctures
- Gelatinous cubes
- Gels
- Oils or creams for topical use
- Suppositories
- Transdermal patches
- Nebulizers
- Liquids or oils for use in an inhaler
Items not allowed include:
- Raw plant materials
- Products administered by smoking or vaping
- Food products such as cookies or candies
To learn more about the Alabama medical cannabis program or to file a Request for Business Application, click right here.