Wanna see the city cleaned up? You can help make it happen Saturday

Grab a trash bag and gloves and get ready to work, because Tuscaloosa’s District 1 City Council Member Matthew Wilson is hosting a litter cleanup day Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event, happening from 7 to 10 a.m., begins at Burrell Odom Park, 3230 Eighth St. in Tuscaloosa.

Anyone can join in, and bags, grabbers and safety vests will be provided upon check-in.

If you have any questions about the cleanup, you can call Tuscaloosa 311.