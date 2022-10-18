Wanna help prevent bullying? Just dance

Bama Against Bullying is back with its annual fashion fundraiser. It raises money for bullying prevention with live music, fashion and prizes.

This nonprofit organization is dedicated to combating the sources of bullying via the arts and entertainment. Founder Barbie Perry said she started Bama Against Bullying in 2018 to create awareness about bullying and its long-term effects. She promotes positive influence and bullying prevention through dance.

“When I got to Tuscaloosa I found that there was all these amazingly talented people and such a really big problem with bullying,” Perry said. “I decided to do something about it and put together this event to create awareness via the arts and entertainment.”

Perry has a background as a professional dancer and she uses those talents to teach The Dance Effect classes in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.

Perry said this organization hits home for her personally. Not only was she a victim of bullying but she’s currently teaching her children how to deal with bullies at school.

“Throughout the years, every year that we put on this event, we have so many people come up and share their bullying stories and how its effected their family, their children to a bad degree,” said Perry.

This year’s fundraiser is called Threads & Beats featuring fashion from Tuscaloosa boutiques and performances by local and national musicians.

The dance and fashion show is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Cypress Inn Pavilion in Tuscaloosa.