Wanna help Mississippi tornado recovery? Nonprofits need cash, not items

People worship on the steps of the Rolling Fork United Methodist Church, right, as damage is visible to surrounding properties, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A deadly weekend tornado in Mississippi killed more than 20 people, injured dozens more and left many homes and businesses damaged or destroyed. In the wake of such damage, nonprofits around West Alabama are stepping up and ensuring Mississippians have help when they need it most.

The Salvation Army in Tuscaloosa is partnering with surrounding locations to get donations for storm victims.

Salvation Army Social Services Program Director LaKamy Williams said if you’re interested in donating to storm recovery efforts, online donations are king.

“We have a location in Mississippi where all of those items are collected,” Williams said. “They are distributed out through the employees of the Salvation Army there in Mississippi.”

If you’d like to help the Salvation Army’s mission, you can donate online right here.

Meanwhile, members of the American Red Cross including the West-Central Alabama Chapter are working around the clock, putting together meals and ensuring sure tornado victims have a safe space they can stay while their homes are assessed and next steps are considered.

“We have mobilized relief supplies as well as disaster workers and are working with both the local as well as the state officials to make sure that people get the help they need in Mississippi,” said Red Cross West-Central Alabama Chapter Executive Director Tomalisa Washington.

Like the Salvation Army, Washington said right now the thing they most need is financial assistance.

“A lot of people want to donate food, clothing and things, but right now we are not accepting in-kind donations,” she said. “The best way that you can help people who were affected by those tornadoes is to donate at redcross.org,” said Washington.

If you’re interested in helping the Red Cross, you can donate online right here. When donating you have the option of assigning your donation toward tornado recovery.