Wanna help Jackson residents? Here’s where you can take water donations

Interested in helping out our neighbors to the west? Several organizations around West Alabama are stepping up and taking donations destined for Jackson, Mississippi, after the area was inundated with water troubles after major flooding.

Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa took off with a truck and a trailer filled with water bottles early Wednesday, but if you missed the chance to donate water then, other opportunities are available.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is always ready and willing to take donations anywhere they need to go, and Jackson is no exception.

He’s taking at least one truckload of water Thursday afternoon, and he’s already gotten several pallets full of water bottles.

If you’d like to throw yours on top of the pile, you can drop water bottle cases off at Herndon, Hicks and Associates, 2728 Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. in Northport. Herndon said donors can leave water donations on the sidewalk and they’ll make sure it gets to where it’s going.

If you’re in Greene County, the city of Eutaw, Eutaw Police Department and Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up and collecting bottled water for Jackson residents, too.

Donations are being taken through Sept. 15 at the RH Young Community Center, 720 Greensboro St. in Eutaw.