Wanna donate to a good cause? Show up at these events this weekend

Looking for some family-friendly fun this weekend with a side of fundraising for a good cause? Here are some activities happening in and around Tuscaloosa:

Tuscaloosa Mayor’s Cup

The Tuscaloosa Mayor’s Cup sets off at 8 a.m. Saturday from Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.

This yearly event raises money for the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative, which serves 36 pre-K classrooms in Tuscaloosa.

Since its inaugural year in 2007, the Tuscaloosa Mayor’s Cup has raised nearly $325,000 for the initiative.

You can register online right here, or register on-site before the race. The cost is $25.

Learn more about the race right here.

Touch-A-Truck

The Junior League of Tuscaloosa is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event at University Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, featuring trucks in all sorts of shapes and sizes that do plenty of important jobs.

While the event is free to enter, the Junior League is accepting donations that will go toward building mental health kits for the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama.

You can learn more about the event right here.

Northside Spring Vendors Market

Northside High School is hosting its Spring Vendors Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school.

Vendors include jewelry, handmade crafts, home decor, T-shirts and more.

Vendor registration fees benefit Northside’s choral department.