Wanna do something nice for Mom? Free ideas to show how much you love her

It’s that time of year again: Sunday, May 14, is Mother’s Day, the one day moms everywhere should get to relax and be celebrated for everything they do. But being celebrated doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, putting your heart first can be a lot more impactful than a mimosa-filled brunch or a gift certificate to the spa.

Here are some free (or practically free) ways you can show Mom how much she’s loved and cherished this weekend. And if you have to stick to brunch reservations because you’ve run out of time, just start planning early next year.

Build a memory book

You know all those pictures Mom took when you were little? At Disney, at Thanksgiving dinner, at that family barbecue? Or how about the ones where she forced you to pose awkwardly in front of the house with your date before letting you leave for prom?

Yeah, those. They’re around somewhere, in photo albums or boxes if you’re a Millennial/Gen Xer or on Facebook for the Gen Zs or those with social media-minded moms.

Gather some of those up, find an empty scrapbook or journal and get to building. You can add notes about how much these events meant to you, or perhaps how much you know they meant to her if you don’t remember the occasion.

Don’t forget to leave some space at the end for new memories.