Wanna apply to Alabama? You can do it for free Oct. 17-21

The University of Alabama is taking part in Free App Week, meaning the college is waiving application fees for most prospective students between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21.

Free App Week helps ensure students facing financial difficulties can still apply for college.

“Over the last two years, UA welcomed a record number of students to our first-year class, achieved gains in diverse student representation, and increased the number of National Merit Scholars,” said UA Enrollment Management Associate Vice President and Executive Director Matt McLendon.

If you’re an undergrad interested in applying to UA for free, you must submit your contact information to the university via the Undergraduate Admissions’ Free App Week page right here.

If you’re a potential graduate student, sign up right here.

Interested in learning more about Free App Week? Click here.