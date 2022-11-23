Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

walmart shooting,

The Associated Press

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) – Authorities and witnesses say a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people.

It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days.

Police in Chesapeake say the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him.

There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also injured at least six people, including one critically.

The store was busy just before the attack Tuesday night as shoppers stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Employee Briana Tyler says the stocking team gathered in the break room when her manager turned around and opened fire on the staff.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/23/2022 11:51:30 AM (GMT -6:00)