Walking with purpose to bring awareness to Down syndrome

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Marilu Lopez

The annual Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk took place in Tuscaloosa on Sunday. It helped raise funds for Down Syndrome Alabama.

The walk also helped kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month, which takes place during October.

It was held at Snow Hinton Park and featured live music, bouncy castles, axe throwing, and food trucks. A few special guests also made an appearance, including Disney princesses and Big Al.

Down Syndrome Alabama has three missions: education, advocacy and connection. All three of these were accomplished at the Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk.

The Tuscaloosa walk is part of The Step Up Trail, will take place in different parts of Alabama for the month of October. Walks will also take place in Montgomery, Birmingham, and Auburn.

The purpose of the walks is to bring people together and celebrate the Down Syndrome community.

Melissa “Missy” Haughery, the executive director of Down Syndrome Alabama, said she felt the spirit alive during Sunday’s walk.

“Every moment is a beautiful moment when you are in the down syndrome community. We are full of love. You see lots of people giving hugs and it’s kind of like a big family reunion. You have families that have grown up together and this is a time for them to get to come together and celebrate what life is all about,” said Haughery.