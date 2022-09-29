Walker County Sheriff’s Office releases latest drug arrest data

WVUA 23 Digital,
Walker County Sheriffs Office

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office this week announced they’ve made 231 drug-related arrests between Jan. 1 and Sept. 26.

Those arrests include the following:

  • 188 grams of heroin/fentanyl seized
  • 1,656 grams of methamphetamine seized
  • 2 grams of cocaine seized
  • Various amounts of oxycodone, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, alprazolam and diazepam
  • 36 executed search warrants

WCSO said since January 2019, they’ve worked 83 drug trafficking cases.

 

