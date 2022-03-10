Walker County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug education class for parents

pills, drugs

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

If you’re a parent who wants help learning to talk to your children about drug abuse, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office is offering a resource that can help.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse, more than 2 million kids between 12 and 17 have used some type of illegal drug in the past month.

WCSO is offering a short class for parents on how they can best educate their children on drug abuse, as well as learn to recognize the patterns and signs of substance abuse among children. That way, they can get their children back on track.

The class is happening March 22 at 6 p.m. at the WCSO Training Center, located next to Jasper Bowling Center on Highway 195 in Jasper.

The class is free to the public and anyone interested in attending can sign up here.