Walker County Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizen’s Academy in October

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is offering the public a look at what they do on the job and for the community through a Citizen’s Academy in October.

Beginning Oct. 6, the academy features eight classroom sessions and demonstrations that cover topics including specialized firearms training, K9 officers, how the SWAT team operates and more. The class is free, and Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said it’s a great educational tool.

“This has been a tremendous program to help educate citizens throughout the county how thier law enforcement works,” Smith said. “We’ll have guest speakers from district attorneys to judges, and even our local State Troopers come speak to our classes to better inform the public on what role they play in keeping our county safe.”

Class participants also have the chance to ride along with a deputy for a shift, he said.

The Citizen’s Academy is free for everyone 18 or older.

If you’re interested, you can learn more or sign up right here.