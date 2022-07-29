Walker County school board buys supplies for all students

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

The Walker County Schools Board of Education is ensuring parents with children in its system don’t have to spend any money on ensuring their children have what they need when school starts next month.

Walker County Superintendent Dennis Willingham said he realized that families were struggling during the pandemic, so he wanted some way the system could give back to the students in his area.

“We wanted to take some of that COVID money we receive and give it back to our students and their families, so we have purchased all of the school supplies for all of our students,” said Willingham. “All 7,000 students in the Walker County School System.”

Willingham said the system is planning to to cover all kindergarten through 12th grade school supplies for three full school years.

While the Walker County BOE is covering all funds for supplies, they’re doing even more for their students.

“We received $29 million in COVID money, so we took a portion of that money to give back to our kids,” said Willingham. “One of the ways we did it was through school supplies. Another way is through free college through dual enrollment.”

Willingham said that while these funds are allotted for the next three school years, they are figuring out how they can continue providing these things for students even after the COVID-19 funds are gone.

“We have two years left of COVID money,” he said. “We want to find ways through federal funding, through grants, to continue this even after the COVID funding runs out in two years.”