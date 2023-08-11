Walker County Public Fishing Lake closing temporarily

Photo courtesy Billy Pope

The Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper is being closed on a temporary basis after the resignation of the lake’s manager.

Lake manager positions are contracted for a three-year term with the state, and that term is renewable at the state’s discretion. Duties include selling fishing licenses and permits, grounds maintenance, store management and related responsibilities.

Lake managers don’t get a salary or benefits; instead, they get paid from the sale of fishing permits and concessions.

If you’re interested in taking that manager’s place, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is accepting applications.

Want more information? You can call Jason Junkin at 334-242-3472 or email jason.junkin@dcnr.alabama.gov.

While the lake is closed, fishers are encouraged to instead visit state-owned public fishing lakes in Fayette, Bibb, Marion or Lamar counties.