Walker County getting nearly $5M for broadband expansion

More than 2,000 homes in rural Walker County are joining the high-speed internet train thanks to a grant from the state.

Spectrum Southeast is getting $4.95 million to provide broadband access to 2,097 households, businesses and public institutions in Oakman and Nauvoo.

The Walker County grant is among nine totaling $26.6 million that were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Statewide, the grants will bring nearly 15,000 households, businesses, schools and more broadband service for the first time.

Currently, most rural residents rely on internet providers that offer slower speeds, like DSL or satellite service.

“Alabama continues to make strides in providing reliable high-speed internet services for families and businesses throughout Alabama,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in a statement. “I extend my thanks to legislators who realize the importance and the huge impact that access to broadband services mean for Alabama. I also thank the service providers for their willingness to be a part of this mission to change the lives of Alabamians.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the Broadband Accessibility Fund grants from state funds allocated by the Legislature. The grants are issued through ADECA’s Alabama Digital Expansion Division, which was created by legislation signed by Ivey in 2021 focusing on broadband expansion in Alabama.