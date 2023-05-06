Walk-off home run lifts Stillman softball to Championship Saturday

Stillman softball is coming up clutch in the biggest moments.

Down to her last strike, Lauren Haskins blasts a three-run home run to give the Tigers an emotional 8-6 win over Faulkner and lift Stillman into Championship Saturday at the SSAC Championships.

The win over Faulkner is the second time Stillman survived an elimination game on Friday. In the Tigers first game, they score a 2-1 win over Blue Mountain. Haskins scores the go-ahead run in the fifth inning. She comes home on Katelyn Langford’s fielders-choice. Lexi McCray pitched a complete game for the win which set the stage for Haskins and the Tigers later in the day.

In the elimination game against Faulkner, Stillman falls behind 5-0 but fights back to tie the 5-5 in the fifth inning. Faulkner retakes the lead on a home run by Ivey Hill to set up Haskins seventh inning heroics.

Haskins walk-off home run gives Stillman 36 wins this season, which is a new single-season record for the program.

Stillman will play No. 1 seed University of Mobile at 10 a.m. on Saturday in another elimination game. The winner will advance to the championship series against Middle Georgia State at noon.

The Tigers will need three wins on Saturday to claim a SSAC title.