Wake Forest’s home run barrage ends Alabama’s magical season.

Alabama baseball player Garrett McMillan (39) warms up at David F. Couch Ball Park in Winston- Salem , NC on Sunday, Jun 11, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sam Thornton

WINSTON-SALEM, NC-Alabama baseball had been playing free over the final month of the season. Driven by the leadership of interim head coach Jason Jackson, an “us against the world” mentality had turned them into a dark horse program. On Sunday, the Crimson Tide’s senses were heightened, facing elimination against a Wake Forest program destined to end its 68-year drought to the College World Series.

On Saturday, Alabama dropped a hard fought contest 5-4 contest which was headlined by a controversial check swing from Wake Forest’s Danny Corona. There was no controversy on Sunday. The Demon Deacons erased doubt of their superior status with a 22-5 victory over Alabama to punch their ticket to Omaha, Neb.

Five home runs from Wake Forest’s lineup within the first three innings put the Crimson Tide’s season to rest.

Alabama senior pitcher Jacob McNairy earned the starter on Sunday following up a career outing against Boston College in last week’s Tuscaloosa Regional Tournament. McNairy didn’t get the start he wanted, giving up three runs in the first inning. Early offense is hallmark of the Demon Deacons this season and Sunday’s spark came on home runs by Brock Wilken and Nick Kurtz.

Andrew Pinckney provided Alabama’s response, going yard for a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to cut the lead to 3-2. Pinckney was hitless with four at-bats on Saturday, which promoted temporary faith inside the Tide dugout.

McNairy looked to be settling into the contest after getting two quick outs, with a walk in-between to start the second inning. Wake Forest’s Tommy Hawke quickly changed that perception with a two-run home run to boost the lead to 5-2.

Freshman Colby Shelton was Alabama’s most consistent player this weekend. He hit a pair of solo home runs on Sunday, including a second inning shot to cut the lead to 5-3. Shelton finishes the year with 25 home runs, which is tied for third place on the Alabama single-season list.

Wake Forest answered back in the third inning as Wilken hit his second home run of the day. McNairy was pulled just one out into the third inning. He allowed four home runs and six earned runs.

Jackson called on relief pitcher Kade Woods, but his arm couldn’t stop the bleeding. The dagger to Alabama’s magical season was a three-run home run from from yesterday’s hero, Danny Corona, to give the Demon Deacons a 9-3 lead. The next batter, Bennett Lee also hit the first pitch he saw out of the yard to make it 10-3.

Lethal hitting throughout the Wake Forest lineup on Sunday was nothing short of a legacy performance.

“Yesterday we had some really good at bats. We just didn’t stack them when we needed them. Today we just stacked them together and when you do that, good things happen,” Wake Forest third baseman Brock Wilken said.

Things got ugly for Alabama in the eighth inning when Wake Forest’s Marek Houston delivered a grand slam. The magical ride that Alabama endured shouldn’t have ended the way it did on Sunday, but sometimes sports can be an unforgiving beast.

Wake Forest showed why its the No. 1 overall seed. Its roster not only has elite hitters up and down the lineup, but three top pitching aces in Rhett Lowder, Sean Sullivan and Josh Hartle. It was clear the level of difficulty Alabama faced this weekend with a spot in the College World Series at stake.

In retrospect, today’s outcome didn’t matter for the Alabama program. This will be a season to be remembered for a long time, and perhaps the most pivotal in recent memory.

“It’s a great story of character and resilience,” Jackson said. “It’s been a fun ride. It’s always hard when it comes to an end.”

Under Jackson, Alabama had strung together a 13-6 record, hosted its first regional tournament since 2006, and capped it off with a Super Regional appearance despite the abrupt change in leadership.

The culture was restored and the future is bright. The winningest team in SEC history has a lot to reflect on and be proud of after finishing with a 43-21 overall record.

“You couldn’t ask for a better situation than Alabama. I hope everyone sees that and obviously, the program will continue to grow,” Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis said.

The lingering question during the offseason for Alabama will be the hiring of a full time head coach. Jackson increased his stock throughout the season, and won the confidence of the Crimson Tide’s roster.

“I don’t get to make the hiring decisions. If I did, I promise you it would be (Jackson),” Alabama first baseman Drew Williamson said.

Alabama players who experienced the revamped culture from Jackson aren’t the only ones who feel like he should get the full-time job.

“They’re an Omaha caliber club and they gave us everything we can handle and more. I hope they give (Jackson) the job. I think he’s earned it. He’s earned the opportunity to lead that program and I hope it goes his way,” Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter said.

If the opportunity is given, it would be a full circle moment not only for Jackson, but for the Crimson Tide faithful nationwide reflecting a new standard born in Tuscaloosa.