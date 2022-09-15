Voting absentee in November? Here’s what you need to know

If you’re planning on voting absentee in the Nov. 8 General Election, here’s what you need to know.

Important deadlines:

Nov. 1: The last day an absentee ballot application can be returned by mail

Nov. 3: The last day an absentee ballot application can be returned by hand

Nov. 7: The last day you can return an absentee ballot by hand to your Absentee Election Manager

Nov. 8: Your mailed absentee ballot must be in the hands of your Absentee Election Manager by noon. That means mailing it with enough time for it to arrive on time.

Want an absentee ballot application?

Download one online right here. Fill it out and return it by hand to your Absentee Election Manager before the due date or Mail your application with enough time for it to arrive before the due date Don’t forget to include a copy of your valid photo ID with your application Call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application



Need help finding your Absentee Election Manager? Click right here.

Need more information on the Nov. 8 General Election? Click right here.

WVUA 23 will have more plenty more election coverage as Nov. 8 draws nearer.