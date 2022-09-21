Wanna vote in the Nov. 8 election? Get registered now if you’re not already

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Jeremiah Hatcher

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama’s Nov. 8 General Election will be here before you know it, and Alabama’s Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging everyone who can to register to vote if they haven’t already.

National Voter Registration Day was Sept. 20, and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said more than 1 million people have registered to vote in the state since 2015.

Registering is easy, Merrill said. If you have an Alabama ID, you can register online right here.

If you want to vote in the Nov. 8 election, the registration deadline is Oct. 24.

Already registered? You can check your voting status and polling location right here.

Need to vote absentee? Learn more right here.