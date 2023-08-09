Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would’ve made it more difficult to pass abortion protections.
The vote sets up a fall campaign that’ll become the nation’s latest referendum on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a nationwide right to abortion last year.
The defeat of Issue 1 keeps in place a simple majority threshold for passing future changes to the Ohio Constitution, rather than requiring a 60% supermajority.
Ohio Republicans placed the question on the summer ballot in hopes of undercutting a citizen initiative voters will decide in November that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution.
Tuesday’s result marks the latest setback for Republicans in a conservative-leaning state.
Read the full story on AP News right here.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
8/9/2023 9:44:49 AM (GMT -5:00)