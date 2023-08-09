Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

WVUA 23 Digital,
Dennis Willard
Dennis Willard, spokesperson for One Person One Vote, celebrates the results of the election during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would’ve made it more difficult to pass abortion protections.

The vote sets up a fall campaign that’ll become the nation’s latest referendum on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a nationwide right to abortion last year.

The defeat of Issue 1 keeps in place a simple majority threshold for passing future changes to the Ohio Constitution, rather than requiring a 60% supermajority.

Ohio Republicans placed the question on the summer ballot in hopes of undercutting a citizen initiative voters will decide in November that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution.

Tuesday’s result marks the latest setback for Republicans in a conservative-leaning state.

8/9/2023 9:44:49 AM (GMT -5:00)

Categories: Regional and US News
