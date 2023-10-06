Voter turnout is low in Alabama, but some are working on changing that

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Peyton Newman

Many Alabamians are showing up to register to vote, but it’s a different story at the polls. The state was ranked eighth-lowest in voter turnout in the last two national elections. Alabama GOP Chair John Wahl said this reflects a trend in how Americans feel about politics.

“I do think there has been a little bit of voter apathy where people are kind of tired of politics and tired of the negative campaigning,” Wahl said. “And I think it’s important we remind voters, ‘hey, forget about the politicians. Voting is not about them, it’s about you.’ It’s about the people and making sure they’re represented by the people they elect.”

In last year’s midterm election, Alabama had the lowest voter turnout in at least 36 years. For Tuscaloosa County, only 35% of registered voters showed up at the polls.

Recently, Shelton State Community College hosted a voter registration drive to encourage students to register. Eric Prewitt, who helped to organize the drive, said more than 60 students registered at the event.

“They have to understand that they have a responsibility and a part to play in society,” Prewitt said. “If they don’t make a choice then someone will make a choice for them. So it’s giving them the idea that they have the right to make changes and elect officials that support some of the ideas they support.”

University of Alabama political science professor Michael Innis-Jimenez said he predicts turnout will increase for the 2024 presidential election because of major issues including border security, abortion, student loans, taxes and the like.