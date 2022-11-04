Voter distrust taxes front line of US election integrity

The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of elections.

In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence.

An Oregon complaints log obtained through a public records request says at least 204 accusations have been filed this year.

The complaints included accusations of campaign finance violations, public employees campaigning while on the job, and someone yelling about signs on lawns.

