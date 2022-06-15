Vote to revoke hotel’s business license rescheduled

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd and WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The former Motel 6 on McFarland Boulevard could face a huge shutdown after city officials deemed it a crime hotspot.

The Tuscaloosa City Council was supposed to vote on whether to revoke the hotel’s business license in its Tuesday, June 14 meeting, but instead rescheduled the hearing for a later date.

“We won’t stop until we get those hotspots out of District 7,” said Councilman Cassius Lanier, who represents the district in which the hotel operates.

“District 7 deserves more, and I made a promise when running that I would do that, so (the former) Motel 6 is on the list.”

A resolution beginning on page 24 of the meeting’s agenda explained the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to 695 calls at the hotel between May 2019 and February 2022 for a variety of criminal complaints.

The hotel no longer operates as a Motel 6 franchise, and all marketing for the hotel chain was removed from the premises.

The document described the hotel’s activities as “offensive, injurious and dangerous to the public health, safety and welfare to the extent that the licensed premises or licensed activity is a public nuisance.”