Vote counts begin in Amazon union elections in NYC, Alabama

amazon, delivery

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Vote counting has begun for two separate union elections for Amazon warehouse workers.

An independent group formed by former and current workers is trying to unionize a company warehouse on Staten Island, New York. Meanwhile in Bessemer, Alabama, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union is in the midst of a re-do election to organize workers there.

If a majority votes in favor of a union at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history.

Organizers face an uphill battle against the nation’s second-largest private employer, which is making every effort to keep unions out.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/31/2022 1:50:13 PM (GMT -5:00)