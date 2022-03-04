Volunteers wanted for District 1 community cleanup this weekend

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

On Saturday, District 1 City Councilman Matthew Wilson is partnering with Stillman College and the University of Alabama Center for Service and Leadership for a community litter cleanup day.

Hands On Tuscaloosa is an annual service day where students can connect with the Tuscaloosa community through service projects.

Anyone interested in volunteering should meet at Westlawn Middle School, 1715 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tuscaloosa, from 8:15 to 11 a.m.