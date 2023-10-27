Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims

maine shooting

The Associated Press

Authorities have not released the names of the 18 people killed in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, but their family members and friends have begun sharing their stories.

Maine State Police say seven people died Wednesday at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, eight died at Schemengees Bar and Grille and three died at hospitals.

The victims include 76-year-old Bob Violette, a retiree who was coaching a youth bowling league and is described as devoted, approachable and kind. Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker said his son, Joe, a manager at the bar and grille, died going after the shooter with a butcher knife.

Family of Tricia Asselin, who worked at the bowling alley, said she was shot while running to call 911.

