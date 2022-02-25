Visual arts students showcasing work at coffee shop

coffee mug

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Melanie Bumpus

Visual arts students from Shelton State Community College will showcase their work at Turbo Coffee on March 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. The showcase is part of Tuscaloosa’s First Friday event.

Turbo employee and visual arts student Halle Jenkins said it’s great seeing the school team up with the coffee shop.

“My employer is very supportive of local arts, and I thought this would be a good opportunity for Shelton State students,” said Jenkins. “It is really important for growing artists to have a chance to display their work for purchase.”

The event is limited to one evening, but the art created by Shelton State students will remain on display at Turbo Coffee throughout March.

“It is so gratifying to see our visual art students take the ‘community’ aspect of their community college education seriously by engaging with the local arts scene here in Tuscaloosa,” said Shelton State visual arts instructor Carson Grubaugh. “They are already acting like professionals, producing artworks outside of class and finding venues in which to show that work. I could not be more proud of them or more excited to see what they do with this new, ongoing opportunity.”

The First Friday event is free to attend, and students’ art will be available for purchase. Turbo Coffee is located at 210 Eighth St. in downtown Tuscaloosa.