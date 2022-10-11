Visit Tuscaloosa announces new VP of marketing, communications

Visit Tuscaloosa has a new vice president of marketing and communications beginning Thursday, the organization announced today.

Jimmy Hart has nearly 20 years of experience in the field, and is responsible for the University of Alabama’s “Where Legends Are Made” campaign.

Hart was hired at UA in 2017 at the college’s first centralized director of marketing, and has managed undergraduate and graduate recruitment marketing and collaborated with several college departments on campaigns.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy to our Visit Tuscaloosa team,” said Visit Tuscaloosa President and CEO Kelsey Rush. “Jimmy has the skills and the experience to help our organization and our community grow destination awareness as we strive to tell the world the story of Tuscaloosa County – of our history, of our culture, of our community and of our people.”

As vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Tuscaloosa, Hart will be responsible for the organization’s advertising, media relations, content creation and digital presence.

“Since joining the Tuscaloosa community in 2017, I have fallen in love with this place exploring it through the eyes of UA’s prospective students and their families,” said Hart in a statement. “As I’ve learned even more about the community beyond campus, I could not be more excited to tell these stories and to help even more people discover everything that the Tuscaloosa area has to offer.”