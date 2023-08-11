Virtual reality workshop mixes learning with fun

By WVUA23 News Reporter Avery Lake

Finding a job can be a tough venture, especially if you don’t know what you want to do yet. Tuscaloosa’s One Place helps people find future careers and decided to start a virtual reality workshop to give folks a hands-on experience with a variety of different skills. Lauren Collier is the Outreach and Program Manager for the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. She believes these workshops are a great way to learn and have fun.

“The V-R workshop is really for our clients who don’t know exactly what career path they want to take yet and they can do some career exploration,” said Collier. “They can do everything from manufacturing, to hospitality, to skill trades like construction and HVACs. It’s really just a time to play as an adult and do some of that career exploration.”

The virtual reality workshop took place Thursday. Another one is scheduled for Aug. 23. You can register now.