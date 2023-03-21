Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘I thought I had died’

The Associated Press

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) – An elementary school teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student says she thought she had died when she passed out from her injuries.

First-grade teacher Abby Zwerner spoke publicly for the first time since the January shooting in and interview with NBC that aired Tuesday.

Zwerner taught at Richneck Elementary in the Virginia city of Newport News.

She said she’ll never forget the look on the student’s face while he pointed the gun at her. She also remembers her students screaming after she was shot.

Zwerner said the shooting has changed her life. She still has vivid memories and nightmares about that day.

