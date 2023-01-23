Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist

Photo courtesy FOX 5 Atlanta / YouTube

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – A protest has turned violent in downtown Atlanta in the wake of the killing of an environmental activist by authorities.

Officials say the 26-year-old shot and wounded a state trooper.

Masked activists dressed in all black threw rocks and lit fireworks in front of a skyscraper that houses the Atlanta Police Foundation on Saturday evening.

They lit a police cruiser on fire and vandalized other buildings with anti-police graffiti. Authorities say they made six arrests and halted the violence.

The activist, who went by Tortuguita, was killed Wednesday as authorities cleared protesters from the site of a planned public safety training center.

Authorities say the trooper fired in self-defense, but activists question that account.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

1/23/2023 8:45:55 AM (GMT -6:00)