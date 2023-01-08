Violent Crimes Unit investigating two “possibly suspicious” homicides in Tuscaloosa County

One body was found on Interstate 59 in Fosters. The other was on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters. Investigators have not mentioned whether the two deaths are connected. At this time, VCU has not released the identity or even the gender and how the two died.

Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crime Unit (VCU) is investigating two deaths they say are “possibly suspicious”.

Meanwhile Interstate 59 is closed in the Northbound lanes while troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigate an early morning crash.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has shut down I-59 Northbound from exit 52 to 62. ALEA is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that happened around 6:30 a.m. The lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.