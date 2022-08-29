Violent Crimes Unit investigating early-morning incident between Alabama students

crime, police tape

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an early-morning altercation involving a knife between two University of Alabama students.

Around 3 a.m., the University of Alabama Police Department requested VCU investigate the fight between two students. One of the students was stabbed or cut during the incident and received minor injuries.

Both students and several witnesses were located and interviewed by VCU.

Investigators said no arrests have been made at this time because of self-defense claims.

The care will be presented to a grand jury for an evaluation of any appropriate charges.

Because no one has been arrested, VCU is not identifying either person involved.