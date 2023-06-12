Violent Crimes Unit investigating after shots fired at large gathering Saturday

WVUA 23 Digital,
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is searching for more information after multiple shots were fired during a large gathering or party Saturday night in the 1800 block of Englewood Drive, near Englewood Elementary School.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 11:30 p.m. and found two vehicles had been shot into, but no one was reportedly injured.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the VCU at 205-752-0616.

