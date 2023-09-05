Violence erupts at high school football games; what deputies are doing to protect fans and families in West Alabama

High School football

High school football season got off to a scary start for several teams around Alabama, with fights and other types of violence happening in Mobile, Birmingham, Huntsville and Cullman.

WVUA 23 News spoke with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office to see how law enforcement is taking precautions to protect football fans around the county.

In Tuscaloosa, sheriff’s deputies are out in full force under the Friday night lights and on the lookout out for suspicious behavior.

“It is really dependent on the size of the game and the size of the crowd that is expected,” said TCSO Administration and Technical Services Chief Alex Miles. “It can be anywhere from two deputies working a game all the way up to six-plus.”

Having deputies at football games makes for a quick response if something does happen. Miles said leading up to a game, deputies stay in close contact with school resource officers so they’re aware of any potential issues.

“We try to position ourselves strategically where we can observe the crowd,” said Miles. “We can observe entrances and exits and then we also try to walk around and make our presence known.”

Miles said the presence of metal detectors at games varies depending on the school. However, there are several ways you can help deputies ensure that everyone stays safe.

“If you see something that is suspicious or that stands out to you or if you think that someone may have a gun, try to notify law enforcement or security personnel that may be in the area. Do not try to contact or confront that individual,” said Miles.