Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) – Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state’s office calls an unauthorized breach.

Some of the video footage counters claims the local officials have made.

The breach in Coffee County is one of several around the country in which allies of former President Donald Trump were seeking access to sensitive voting information after his loss in the 2020 election.

Election security experts worry the information obtained – including copies of software and hard drives – could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.

9/6/2022 3:49:00 PM (GMT -5:00)