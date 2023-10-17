Victims identified in Mississippi crash that killed 3 from Cottondale

fatal crash

Three people are dead and several others are recovering after a van traveling from Cottondale crashed in Mississippi early Monday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 4:50 a.m. on Interstate 20 near the 15-mile marker in Warren County.

The driver had minor injuries and five passengers of the seven were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The deceased passengers are:

Serigo Romon Martinez, 25

Mariano Perez Mejia, 44

Eligio Aguilar Emiliano, 43

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.