Vice president attends Bloody Sunday anniversary

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Kennedy Chase

It was the 57th annual Edmund Pettus Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma Sunday afternoon.

Bloody Sunday in Selma will always be remembered as one of the most historic days in American history.

Thousands of people from all over the country gathered in downtown Selma to commemorate the historic day.

Dozens of speakers during the pre-march rally shared the significance of this special day including Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Today we stand on this bridge at a different time. We again, however, find ourselves caught in between,” said Harris.

Harris mentions the fight for voting rights is still not over.

“We will keep fighting. We will keep organizing. We will keep shouting. We will keep making good trouble. And we will march on until victory is won,” said Harris.

Sunday, individuals put themselves in the shoes of the foot soldiers who crossed that Edmund Pettus Bridge back in 1965.

One of the original foot soldiers, Rev. Evelyn Manns, said she marched across the bridge 57 years ago today because she knew African Americans were being treated unfairly.

“We started marching because of the things that were happening in the community here that were so insidious and so atrocious. When Schnick came to town, Schnick told us exactly, he introduced us to the reality that we were not being treated properly; that we were being treated unfairly,” said Manns.