Veterans Day celebration at the Murphy African-American Museum

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Emily Benito

Friday morning, the Murphy African-American Museum and the First African Baptist Church held an event to celebrate and remember veterans.





Ulysses Lavender, an Army Infantryman, was able to see how much his service meant to his community.

“It has a very special meaning for me because I’m a veteran of the United States Army and to be in the midst of those who served our country was wonderful. It is just very exciting.”



Veterans were then able to walk to the Murphy African-American Museum and see the improvements made after its recent repairs. The museum includes artifacts from segregated branches of the military and other artifacts.



Michael A. Lavender, a veteran Army Infantry Unit Leader, said the museum brings light to parts of the military and history, that is important to know.

“To see things and to hear things and the history of how it used to be and how it is today. Knowing my nephew went to the naval academy, and he graduated from the naval academy and served as an officer in the navy and he was an engineer and built bridges for the navy and so we get a chance to sit around when the family comes together and talk about all our military endeavors and things of that nature. So its still fun.”

These two brothers are not the only military personal that share this love of country, and we as a nation are grateful to them all.

M. Lavender also works for the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and encourages all veterans to set up an appointment, and see what help they can give to help keep veterans healthy.

For more information visit their website or call their number:

3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL 35404-5099

Phone: 205-554-2000