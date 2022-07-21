Veterans community service fair, town hall coming to Shelton State

shelton state community college

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A statewide tour of veterans’ well-being town halls and community service fairs will stop in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Partners with Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families will host an event to discuss issues veterans face in mental health and employment in the atrium of Shelton State Community College from 2 to 5 p.m.

A community service fair boasting more than 75 employers will take place for the first half of the afternoon, followed by a town hall featuring veteran Neil Rafferty of Alabama’s House of Representatives (Democrat – District 54), and Alabama’s Challenge Co-Chairs Paulette Risher and Kent Davis.

“We look forward to visiting Tuscaloosa to discuss an important topic with veterans and the community,” said Davis in a statement.

“Suicide prevention is never an easy subject, but through unity we can work to overcome its challenges. We’re looking forward to having a good crowd on hand as we defeat this continuing stigma.”

According to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, 6,261 American veterans died by suicide in 2019, roughly 13.7% of all suicide deaths that year.

The U.S. Department of Labor found 2.7% of veterans were unemployed in June.